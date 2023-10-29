When Calls the Heart season 11: Premiere date conversations

When are going to be able to see When Calls the Heart season 11 back on Hallmark Channel? That is a big question that is out there right now.

After all, the 2024 calendar for the cable network is probably going to look different than it did in 2023. A number of the programs on the schedule this year were delayed; the future of Ride remains unclear and while The Way Home is back in production, the Erin Krakow series actually got started beforehand with an early SAG-AFTRA waiver.

Because of all of this, there is a chance that we could actually see When Calls the Heart season 11 arrive at some point between January and March. Want to learn more? Then just go ahead and check out what Brad Bird had to say recent on the Heart to Hearties podcast:

“It’s in conversation. We are hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later. However, as our partner Brad Krevoy [often] says, we’re just happy to be on the air, and we will land in Hearties’ homes whenever we can get them and whenever they’ll let us. It’s definitely an ongoing conversation right now.

“The strikes clearly dropped a bomb on the whole industry [in terms of scheduling], and so that actually has some impact on that question. It may or may not help us or change things, but we don’t get to make those decisions. The network gets to decide when they want to air it, so we will show up whenever they allow us.”

For the time being, just know that season 11 will probably wrap production up at some point in the fall. This summer, the show provided that it is going to perform well almost no matter where it is placed. While the ratings for season 10 were down slightly, that was expected in between natural viewer erosion and also the fact that there is typically a smaller audience around in the summer.

