Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 promo: A huge twist to the case?

Even though we may be waiting a week longer to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 16, there is clearly a lot to be excited about! After all, the latest preview for what lies ahead shows that there is a big-time twist coming that could change quite a bit in regards to Magnum and Higgins’ latest case.

Want to know more? Well, we suggest that you head over here, where you can watch the promo that offers up the basic premise. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters are tasked with trying to locate a missing 17-year old girl in Hawaii. By all accounts, she was kind, innocent, and did not appear capable of harming a fly.

So with this in mind, why is she later pointing a gun and committing a robbery? Either she conned everyone, she’s got some sort of evil twin, or there is another unforeseen twist at the heart of the story! This could be one of those cases where our favorite PIs have to put on their sleuthing shoes and really work hard to figure this out. We imagine that we are going to be leading to another great couple of action sequences, though they’ll have to work hard to top some of what we got in episode 15.

Is there going to be something more for Magnum and Higgins in this episode beyond the case? We certainly think so, as we are watching the two of them get more and more serious over time. The deeper we get into this season, the more we think that there will be some additional serious conversations.

Are we still hoping for a proposal?

At some point sure, even if there’s no scuttlebutt it is happening anytime in the immediate future. (We’ll be happy if we’re surprised or if something more comes out.) In general, it does feel like a Miggy wedding would be a great season 6 story — of course, provided that NBC changes their mind about the show’s future.

Be sure to watch live! Don’t let the hiatus next week throw off your plans.

