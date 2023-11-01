Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/1?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, are we also going to have a chance to see more of Chicago PD and Chicago Fire? We know that the desire to see more of the franchise is there, especially in light of some recent headlines.

So what are some of the top ones? Well, if you missed it, it does look as though Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving Chicago PD after the upcoming 11th season. Meanwhile, there are also some plans in the works for Taylor Kinney to return as Severide for Chicago Fire season 12, but there are still questions about some of the finer particulars there. Let’s just say that there is a lot of stuff that needs to be figured out from top to bottom!

Now, here is where we come bearing some of the bad news, as there is no new episode of any of these shows on the air tonight. Instead, the plan here is to bring you “Trapped” starting at 10:00 Eastern time. This is an installment of Chicago PD that is certainly emotional and features a great performance from Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the latest synopsis below:

11/01/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy “L” subway train. As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. Burgess’ proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories. TV-14

When will these shows be back?

A lot of it depends on how long the SAG-AFTRA strike lasts, but our hope here remains that we’re going to be able to see them back in late January or February.

We know that for Chicago PD in particular, there is one big cliffhanger that we are excited to see explored again, and it has to deal with the state of things for Ruzek. Remember here that at the end of season 10, it was his life that was put into jeopardy. Apparently, this show in particular has to find a way to freak you out with its cliffhangers. Otherwise, would it really be doing anything right?

Is there anything that you are most excited to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD as the shows continue?

Is there anything that you are most excited to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD as the shows continue?

