Messi Meets America season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the final episodes airing today at Apple TV+, are we going to see a Messi Meets America season 2?

Well, we should start off here by noting the fact that the streaming service offering up this show made a lot of sense for them. First and foremost, this is the same service that brought you multiple seasons of Ted Lasso, a comedy that may have ignited some interest in soccer all over America. Meanwhile, they also used a template for some other recent sports documentaries to make this. Lionel Messi is arguably the most successful modern-day player in the sports, so the idea of him playing in Miami? A pretty big deal. The big creative challenge here is simply telling a story without any perspective. Unlike The Last Dance (the real pinnacle of some of these docs), we’re talking here about an active player who has no present intention of stopping.

With this in mind, we certainly do think that there is room for more of this show — whether it be set in the present, or whether it covers even more of Messi’s past. A lot of it will depend heavily here on how the first season performs. This show is a real opportunity for Apple TV+ to get more international play, given that the athlete’s fan base is global in a way that few others are.

Also, could this continue to give them a soccer presence for quite some time? We tend to think so! Also, remember here that the Ted Lasso season 3 finale absolutely did leave the door open for a spin-off at some point down the road; it just remains to be seen if that is actually going to happen.

Because this is a documentary show, there isn’t that much of a rush for anyone to make a decision here. The powers-that-be really don’t have to rush anything at all.

