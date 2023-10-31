Joe Pickett canceled at Paramount+; no season 3 coming

If you were hoping that there was still a chance at a Joe Pickett season 3 happening over at Paramount+ down the road, we unfortunately have bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has decided to shut down the under-the-radar crime drama, which was originally a Spectrum Original prior to the shutdown of that service. Based on the books from CJ Box, the series had done a great job of telling stories that felt timely and authentic to a certain part of the world, one we don’t often seen. We also would go ahead and argue that this was the spiritual successor in a lot of ways to Longmire, another series with Western undertones based on a book series.

Unfortunately, it has appeared for quite some time that the future of Joe Pickett was in danger. Paramount+ accidentally listed the season 2 finale as the “series finale” when it initially streamed; they went back and corrected the mistake, but it felt almost prophetic. The streaming service never put much of a promotional effort into the show, which we tend to think is pretty strange given the fact that they have a lot of Taylor Sheridan dramas that seem to appeal to a similar demographic. Joe Pickett just never had that much of a chance to gain the audience beyond the diehard viewers who watched.

Even as we are writing this, we still think there are a ton of people out there who never heard of this show — and that is, of course, a pretty darn sad mistake.

Is it possible that a season 3 lands somewhere else?

In theory, we tend to think that it would be rather wonderful if it were to get another crack somewhere. However, it feels unlikely given that this is a world where streamers are cutting costs and the number of shows on their roster. Also, Paramount+ was the service that made the most tonal sense, with the next-best option being Prime Video or Amazon’s Freevee, where they have a show in Bosch: Legacy wht a similar demographic.

Are you sad that there is no Joe Pickett season 3 coming to Paramount+?

