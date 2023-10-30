Chicago PD season 11 filming: Hope on the horizon?

Are we getting closer to production getting underway for Chicago PD season 11? Let’s just say there is hope on the horizon!

While nothing may be 100% confirmed as of yet when it comes to production dates, here is what we can at least say as of now. According to a report from Deadline, we are getting near the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. What does that mean? Well, for starters, that at some point in the next few weeks, it is realistically possible that the entire One Chicago franchise will be back at work on new episodes. If that happens, it will then open the door for the series to be back on the air when it comes to either January or February. The writers have been back at work for weeks now preparing the next batch of episodes, making it easiest for there to be a short runaround once the actors are paid what they deserve.

We do know that when the story picks up for Chicago PD season 11, the cliffhanger resolving Adam Ruzek will need to be resolved pretty fast. For a good while after that, we don’t envision too many changes. The moment that everything could change is a little bit later in the season, given the news that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be shockingly departing the show. We’ll have to wait and see exactly how in which that happens, but this is certainly an emotional moment to watch out for.

Sure, we will continue to hold out hope that Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will come back to better send off Hailey Upton, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. There is even a chance that the producers could keep the actor’s return somewhat of a surprise.

In general, we don’t expect the tone and the style of the show to change much.

