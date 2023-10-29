Is Big Brother 25 new tonight, delayed by NFL, October 29?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Or, are we going to see the reality competition pushed back due to the NFL?

Well, here’s what we can say for starters — there is a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers that has the prime afternoon spot on the primetime network. If the game runs past 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, there is a chance that we’re going to see some sort of delay. Still, due to the way in which CBS has structured their primetime lineup this fall, the current start time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern. If the show is pushed back a little bit, it shouldn’t be all that substantial.

So what are we going to see over the course of the night? First and foremost, we really should note that post-Double Eviction shows typically spend a good while trying to figure out what happens there. Not long after that, you get a chance to learn a little bit more about the new Head of Household and also the nominees. Winning the final five HoH can be a somewhat tricky proposition, mostly due to the fact that you only have one chance to save yourself at the final four with the Veto. If you are a great player, this is the sort of thing that can be incredibly detrimental to your game. (Then again, you have to try to win this competition just for making it to the final four. Nothing in the game at this stage is ever guaranteed.)

We’ll update this piece if there are any further updates regarding the start time. If there is any delay here at all, let’s just hope that it is something that only pushed the show back by a tiny window.

