Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A surprise arrival

As we prepare to see Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 4 on PBS next week, do you want to learn a little more about what’s ahead?

Well, one of the things that always does make this show unique are the opportunities we get to see different characters emerge as separate parts of this ecosystem. Portofino is a character in its own right within this story, but there’s something fun that always comes out of seeing various people inhabit this world a little bit further.

Want to get some other insight now? Well, go ahead and check out the full Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Rose turns up without warning in Portofino and enlists Constance to bring her closer to Lucian. Alice returns with a ring on her finger and a fiancé in tow. Cecil plots with Danioni to take control of the Hotel and does his best to drive a wedge between Bella and Marco. Gianluca is furious about Lucian’s interference in his plan to smuggle Nish to safety and escape the Fascists’ vengeance.

In general, it is important to remember that there are still a few episodes to come this season, and that means a lot of opportunities for growth and development with a number of characters. Is there going to be a big twist for Lucian or one of the other characters? For now, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that. Fingers crossed that the story lives up to some of the hype we’ve at least build up in our head.

For those who are wondering already, there’s one thing that you don’t have to worry about for now: The idea that this is the final season. There has already been a season 3 greenlit, so at least you can just settle in and enjoy the show that is right in front of you for now.

What do you most want to see moving into Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates as the show goes on.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







