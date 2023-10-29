Yellowstone season 2 episode 2, 3 spoilers: A CBS double dose

Next week on CBS, are you ready to get a double dose of Yellowstone season 2? We sure hope so, as there is a lot of big stuff ahead! Thanks to there being no national late NFL game in the immediate future, you are going to be getting installments at both 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Obviously, if you watched the original airings back on Paramount Network years ago, you know a little bit about what’s coming up here. As for everyone else, let’s just say you are in for a treat!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

In order to better set the stage here, let’s just go ahead and share the official Yellowstone synopses below…

Season 2 episode 2, “New Beginnings” – John makes changes at the Yellowstone, Kayce and Rip come to blows, Beth starts buying land to protect the ranch, and Monica begins a new chapter at the university.

Season 2 episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation” – Rainwater teams up with Jenkins for a big business deal, but powerful new enemies look to block their plans; John and Beth groom a new political candidate.

Where do things stand when it comes to season 5?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that we’re still waiting for the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike to get some other insight about the future. It is certainly our hope that we do see actors get a fair deal soon, and we feel hopeful at this point that Taylor Sheridan is in the process of putting together some great scripts that better allow these characters moments to shine. The biggest mystery at present is what is going to happen with John Dutton, and we wish there was something definite to share in regards to that.

Related – Be sure to also get some other information right now when it comes to Yellowstone, including the latest season 5 updates

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 2 episode 2 and 3 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







