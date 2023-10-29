The Winter King season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale

As we prepare to check out The Winter King season 1 episode 10 on MGM+ next week, what can we say about the road ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s make the following clear: We are entering the all-important finale that will define the future of Arthur and other characters like never before. We know that things are going to get violent, messy, and chaotic, and there may also be a few emotional moments scattered throughout here as well.

Want to get some other insight all about what’s ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full The Winter King season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

Derfel finds Nimue inside the Isle of the Dead; guilt ridden by the deal he’s been forced to make with the Saxons, Arthur vows to fight to save Britain.

One of the biggest things that we anticipate coming up in the finale is how exactly Arthur contends with everything that he’s been forced to do. We at least know how parts of the famed Arthurian legend end, but there is also something fantastic about this show getting to play within all the different nuances. This is not something that we get the vast majority of the time.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Even with this show having at least some element of historical context, we also do still think there’s a possibility that we could get something like that. Remember, as well, that there is no official season 2 at the time of this writing … but there is certainly still a chance of that happening. MGM+ has been historically pretty supportive of their shows, even if a number of them are under-the-radar and not necessarily well-known to a number of mainstream audiences.

Rest assured that we’ll probably hear something more about the future over the course of the next couple of weeks. Just cross your fingers and hope for the best!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Winter King season 1 episode 10 on MGM+?

How do you think the show is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

