Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The luxury comp fiasco (day 88)

When the Big Brother 25 live feeds went down a stretch of time after the Veto today, we were 100% curious as to the reason. Was there another twist? That was unlikely, given that we are at the final five at this point.

There were certainly a number of theories out there, with the biggest one being that the players were going to be seeing messages from their families and friends. That has happened late in the game before, and it is a reward for lasting almost 90 days in the house.

However, that is not what actually happened today. Instead, we got a luxury competition that allowed the houseguests to compete for a $5,000 prize — which Matt eventually won. However, the drama here stems from the fact that Jag helped Matt to win it. He felt like he owed him because of Matt picking that Josh Duhamel punishment during the Power of Veto earlier this season, but this has already set Bowie Jane off and she is really upset. She thought that they were a trio and all of a sudden, she feels iced out.

This week, none of this may matter all that much since Jag has the Veto and he has no plans to use it. However, if Bowie carries this hurt into the final four and gets some power, she may be less inclined to keep Jag or Matt around, especially if someone like Felicia is there who she feels more likely to beat at the end of the day. This could prove to be a colossal mistake for Jag at a bad time, especially since Bowie does hold on to resentment. She’s done that with Cirie most of the season.

