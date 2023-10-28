The Golden Bachelorette: Will it happen after Gerry’s season?

Given the success of The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner, it makes sense to wonder about The Golden Bachelorette. Could it actually happen at ABC?

Well, here is the funny thing about it right now: There is totally a case to be made! Just think about how successful this current show is and beyond just that, how much the producers could improve the format now that they know viewers like it.

The biggest issue with Gerry’s season right now has to just be the length of it, with the 60-minute installments feeling at times too short. It honestly feels like the best idea would be to add 30 minutes here and subtract 30 minutes from Bachelor in Paradise, which feels often too bloated and full of people who feel like repeats of who we’ve seen before. We do think that The Golden Bachelorette could benefit from a little more travel, but there is also something fun about how quaint this show is in its current form.

Now, there is also another question worth asking right now when it comes to potential future leads: Who is the right person to take on the job? On the surface, it feels like we’ve honestly got a great contender at this point in Ellen, who was just eliminated in fairly surprising fashion. There would be something fun that comes out of seeing a lot of older gentlemen trying to date her.

When could something be announced?

We really think that for now, the focus remains on trying to make Gerry’s season as great as possible. However, don’t be shocked if some sort of news comes out in December, whether it be about another season with a Bachelor or one starring a Bachelorette. For now, both feel like viable possibilities, provided that you do get the right people on board.

Do you want to see The Golden Bachelorette actually happen at some point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

