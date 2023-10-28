Survivor 45 episode 6: Who is in top spot entering the merge?

In just a handful of days, you are going to be seeing Survivor 45 episode 6 on CBS — and based on the preview, the merge is here!

Is there a chance that we’re going to see some sort of trick with that? Sure, but for now, we though it’s valuable to at least identify who some of the players to watch are. Who should you be most actively aware of at this point? There are a few different names to point out here…

Before we go further, let’s give at least an honorable mention to Emily for being one of the most-improved players out there. We thought about including her, but then remembered what she said to Bruce at the start of the season. She still has to reckon with that, and preconceived notions may come back to bite her. The four players we are identifying here don’t have to be concerned about something as obvious.

Kaleb – It is easy to argue this just because he’s likable, solid in challenges, and comes across as trustworthy. He won’t be thought about as the biggest threat right away and he’s figured out numbers, even amidst the Lulu massacre.

Austin – He’s got an idol, and we certainly don’t think we can discount that since there aren’t a lot of other ones active in the game. He also has some numbers on his side, and Drew may be just as big a target as he is.

Kellie – Maybe one of the stealthier threats this season. She’s shown herself to be smart, malleable, and has not given people much of a reason to go after her at any point.

Julie – She was a part of the core four alliance on Reba, and it feels like she’s got a patient approach to the game. We do think that’s valuable, though at some point she has to figure out how to make some big moves.

