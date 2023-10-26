Survivor 45 episode 5 surprise: Who had unaired advantage?

We know that Survivor 45 episode 5 had its fair share of twists but, as it turns out, there was more that happened beyond what was on-screen.

Earlier this season, we learned that the premiere had a twist that didn’t make the final cut since it didn’t matter. Now, we’ve learned from Brando that he had an opportunity to do something more than what we ended up seeing on-screen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Want to know a little bit more now? Then just go ahead and check out what the recently eliminated castaway had to say to TVLine:

The biggest thing for me is when we originally swapped, I get that swap buff. I’m unwrapping it and I’m like, “Hey, this feels weird. This isn’t what a normal buff feels like.” And on the inside, there’s a piece of Survivor parchment stitched into my buff. There’s writing on it, but I don’t look at what it says. I rip it out and I shove it in my pocket because I’m like, “Maybe this is the clue to the idol. Maybe this is some sort of vote advantage,” who knows? But the last thing I want to do is read it on that mat in front of everybody and get caught looking at it, right? So I shove it in my pocket.

I get back to camp and I get pulled to go for a walk pretty quickly. So I’m like, “OK, this is so I can read the advantage that I just got.” So I hand it over, don’t look at it, don’t read what it says and I never get it back. My gut instinct is that it was something where maybe if I would have read it on the mat, I could have swapped my tribe with somebody else’s…

It would have been cool had we had an opportunity to see this play out within the game, but it’s also a reminder that not all twists are going to work. We also understand it not being included for one simple reason: You want to ensure that there are some things that you can throw into future seasons that may work better! In this case, we are talking about something that most casual fans won’t know about, mostly because only a tiny percentage of people actually read all of these interviews.

For us personally, we just are glad to have a tribe swap on certain seasons — they help to mix things up, and also keep players on their toes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 45, including more thoughts on what lies ahead

Are you sad that Brando did not stick around longer on Survivor 45 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







