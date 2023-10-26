Survivor 45 episode 6 preview: The merge is here!

As you prepare to see Survivor 45 episode 6 on CBS, there is absolutely a lot to look forward to. How can there not, all things considered?

One thing that we do know is that tonight, we at least got a chance to see the show move in a positive direction again. At this point, we’re happy to celebrate any episode that does not have someone quitting the game! We tend to think that everyone left is really excited and eager to be there and playing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Now, at least based on the promo for everything that is coming up next, the game is entering yet another gear: The merge is set to happen! Over the course of the next 90 minutes, we’re going to see the remaining players all come together in an effort to further along the game … and blindside each other.

Who is in the best spot at this point? Bruce actually may be right when he tells Kaleb that he has a lot of power, given that he and Emily could end up being the swing votes here. There are 13 people in the game at this point, and that includes all six original Reba tribe members plus then also five people who were a part of Belo. This means that the remaining Lulu can change things up, or play the middle and divide the other tribes over time. They have options, which at the end of the day, is really the sort of thing that any good player should want more than just about anything else.

In the end, we just hope that the rest of the season is unpredictable, and that the winner at the end is not someone everyone can just sit back and easily predict right now.

Related – Is Jake going to be okay on Survivor 45 moving forward?

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 6 on CBS next week?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







