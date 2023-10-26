Survivor 45 episode 5: Was Jake medically evacuated?

Entering tonight’s Survivor 45 episode, we were very much worried about the future of Jake within the game. We saw him pass out again in the previews, and that took center stage in the first fifteen minutes of the episode tonight.

So what did we see? Well, he briefly lost consciousness seemingly at camp, and he was 100% concerned about his future in the game. He didn’t understand how he was fine in the challenges and yet, he was falling apart at camp. Given that we had two people quit the game already this season, the last thing that we wanted to see was Jake have to depart when he didn’t really want to.

Unfortunately, here is the issue — we knew that medical was going to be looking at him at some point. After all, they have to after a couple of incidents like this. There is always a risk that this could happen again, and even at the most inopportune time. We just love how hard Jake wants to fight in order to be here — if he’s going, why not go because you are voted out as opposed to something else?

To go along with what is happening right now with Jake on the island, we also learned a lot about what happened over the past couple of years with him. This is someone who has overcome a lot over the years, including an addiction to binge eating. He has worked really hard to get where he is right now and he is getting to live out his dream. Why not continue to do whatever you can in order to ensure that you stay on the island for a little while longer?

We’re going to be rooting for Jake moving forward, no matter how long in the game he ends up sticking around moving forward.

