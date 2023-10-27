Still Up season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale on Apple TV+ this week, is there a chance that there will be a Still Up season 2 down the road? Or, are we 100% at the end of things at present?

We do think that, following the end of the finale for the Antonia Thomas series, there is absolutely more story that could be told. In a lot of ways, the central relationship is only just beginning! This is where the unfortunate news does come more into play, as an official decision has not been made yet on the future. Our hope is that at some point over the next few months, that will change.

Why would discussions about another season take anywhere close to this long? Well, a lot of it is simply due to the fact that there are a ton of different factors to analyze. One of them is obviously viewership over a sustained period, and a lot of people out there may not even be familiar with this show as of right now. (Let’s be honest here in saying that the promotion did leave a certain amount to be desired.) Meanwhile, another part of this is almost certainly tied to the money, and whether or not Apple TV+ will be able to film more episodes within a desired time period.

As of right now, we do think that this could go either way. While Still Up is hardly one of the more expensive shows that the powers-that-be have, there is a chance that they are going to want to move things in an entirely different direction and from the outside looking in, you have to be prepared for that.

When could more episodes premiere?

Provided of course that we get them, the safest expectation right now is that they will surface when we get around to either the end of next year or the start of 2025. Given how long it takes to make streaming shows these days, we tend to think the latter is more likely.

