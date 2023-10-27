Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 6 spoilers: Why is Charity there?

As we prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 6 on ABC next week, it certainly feels like things are going to be messy. Why wouldn’t they be? After all, that is a huge component of what that entire show is about the vast majority of the time. A good chance of this episode was about Kat, which feels like somewhat of a broken record at this point.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, we’re going to see yet another confrontation with Kat at the center of it. This means that she’s now going to be flirting with John Henry, despite the fact that he has been linking up with Olivia as of late. This is going to be so messy, and we absolutely think that this is going to be really chaotic.

Meanwhile, it also seems like Jess is going to find herself in the midst of a big romantic situation, as well. Where are things going to be going at the end of the day here? Well, there is a big twist coming and now, it is coming courtesy of Charity Lawson.

So what is Charity going to be bringing to the table here? Well, we know already that she will be able to give the women insight on some of her men, and that could lead them down some pretty interesting roads. There is a chance that her presence could impact some relationships, but we also don’t necessarily think that she is there with that purpose in mind.

Instead, we just tend to think that Charity wants to give people the opportunity to make the best informed decision that they can, even if it is hard sometimes. We are most curious to learn what she is going to say about Brayden, who has actually come across pretty likable on this season.

