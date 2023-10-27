Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 5: Supper at Six struggle

As we prepare to see Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, what can we say here?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth reminding everyone where things currently stand, and also where we are going to see things go from here on out. We are basically at the midway point of this eight-episode story starring Brie Larson, and we do think that from here on out, we’re going to see Elizabeth face new challenges as she tries to figure out exactly how to gain control of the entirety of her life and work. That is not easy, especially in this time where sexism is rampant. For this particular episode, titled “CH3COOH,” we will see some new challenges and various battles.

(For those unaware, the title here is a reference to Acetic acid, a compound that is a part of vinegar and some other substances.)

Below, you can check out the full Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Elizabeth butts heads with her new boss as she works to make Supper at Six her own. Mad meets a new friend while working on her family tree.

This does feels like a situation where Elizabeth may make some strides over the course of this installment, but is she really going to get everything that she wants? That’s just something that remains to be seen!

For now, all we can really say here is that if you’ve enjoyed the story we’ve gotten so far, this will likely be more of the same and there are a ton of great things to be excited about here. We’re sure that a lot of it will adhere still to the source material, but there is always room for a new surprise or two mixed in here, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 5 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







