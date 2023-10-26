Rabbit Hole canceled at Paramount+; no season 2 coming

Months after the first season delivered some shocking and pretty timely content over on Paramount+, it looks like Rabbit Hole is no more.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to cancel the Kiefer Sutherland series after just one batch of episodes. In some ways, we would consider this a surprise given the 24 alum’s star power and a great cast all around him. Unfortunately, it just did not perform well enough to bring it back — or, it was apparently not worth the money. We’re sure that some out there will try to cite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for slowing things down, but that feels more like an excuse rather than a reason.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, a spokesperson for Paramount+ had to say about the end of both this show and also Fatal Attraction, which was also canceled today:

“We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life … Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover.”

It is so weird that we are within a world at this point where it is somehow not a given that an original show would remain on a streaming service, but that’s where we are. Remember that Paramount+ has removed content from their platform over the past few months, including Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as Star Trek: Discovery, which was picked up after the fact by Netflix.

We suppose that there’s always a chance that we could end up seeing another batch of episodes land somewhere else, but that feels unlikely. That saddest thing about this cancellation right now is mostly that this show felt like it had a lot still going for it, and it was actually taking on some subjects that are pretty darn important in the world right now. It may have just been ahead of its time.

