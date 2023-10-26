Chucky season 3 episode 5 return date hopes at Syfy

Following the big episode on Syfy last night, do you want to get a Chucky season 3 episode 5 return date? What about more insight on what the future holds here?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that, unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a good while to see the horror series back on the air. Last night was effectively the midseason finale, and we tend to think that moving forward, there will be a considerable amount of chaos. If you saw the promo last night, it carried with it a rather simple message: The title character is “not dead yet.” We actually tend to think we’re entering the most dangerous era for the character yet.

If you are hoping for some finer details about the return date right now, you are understandably going to be disappointed. Instead, you may be stuck waiting for at least a few months to see it back. In the aforementioned promo, the only thing that was noted is that the show is going to be coming back at some point in 2024. We do tend to think the SAG-AFTRA strike will play some sort of role in when the show comes back, and a good bit of patience will be key at the end of the day.

Now, let’s just hope that above all else, there are going to be a lot of significant stories and surprises coming around the bend. How can you not want that, all things considered? One of the best things about the first half of the season was the wide array of various cameos that we got, especially from the world of Saturday Night Live. Wasn’t it fun to see Kenan Thompson make an appearance here? We tend to think so.

For those wondering about a season 4 at the moment, nothing has been decided … but we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for the best! We know that a lot of Syfy shows have been historically canceled, but we don’t want that to be the case here.

