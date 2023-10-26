Survivor 45 episode 5: Brando Meyer voted out

Entering tonight’s Survivor 45 episode, we had a good feeling that we were going to see some interesting decisions. After all, Sifu was clearly on the outs at Reba, but did it really make sense to get him out? Meanwhile, Bruce was annoying Katurah further on Lulu, and then there was everything that happened over on the new, mixed-up Belo tribe.

This was the only tribe that did not have a majority of just one former tribe; not only that, but they had a lot of younger, nerdier people who play the game in some pretty interesting ways. Take, for example, their kinder, gentler form of scrambling within. It was weird, especially after they lost immunity.

So what would the players at Belo do? Well, the funny thing is that J. Maya specifically put a target on Austin because of what she said after the immunity challenge. He could have been a bigger target because of that. Yet, Brando tried to throw Drew under the bus thanks to a clever conversation that he had — he came up with an idea that didn’t make a whole lot of sense, and then lied about doing that. It made it seem like Drew actually came up with the idea to vote out Kendra and he was just told about it.

In the end, all eyes were on Emily, who had to figure out what she wanted to do, and who she wanted to trust. Drew and Austin were clearly a strong duo, but there were some serious trust issues there. Meanwhile, Brando and Kendra could be a little bit more low-key and, in a way, that could help her.

If nothing else, at least Emily could celebrate not being the target herself?

What happened at Tribal Council?

Well, Austin decided to use his Goodwill Advantage to restore his vote, after losing it in order to power up his idol to last a little longer. Of course Emily was the deciding vote, and she decided to send Brando out of the game.

Were you surprised about the big vote-out that happened within Survivor 45 episode 5?

