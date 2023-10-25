Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 preview: Maddie’s big choice

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 is poised to arrive on Freevee tomorrow. What are we going to see throughout it? Well, it feels like a lot of action is on the horizon, especially since Harry has two separate cases on his hands — one tied to the past with Carl Rogers, and also one that is very much linked to the present.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to dive a little bit more into Maddie Bosch’s own psychology. This is someone who was trapped underground and nearly died in episode 2. While there was a time jump after the fact, you can still argue that it is a little bit too early for her to be resuming normal police work … especially if she has not received all of the proper help that she needs.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a more substantial preview for what is coming up that puts Madison Lintz’s character front and center. It also does raise a number of other fair questions when it comes to whether or not Maddie is ready to be back out there. Is her trauma going to take over and define her future? It’s a fair question that, at least for now, we do have to wonder about.

We do know that there are a lot of potential resources that Bosch’s daughter could access if she chooses to. However, much like her father, she can also be a bit stubborn. She could be the last person in her life that realizes that there is a problem.

In the end, what we are getting at here is pretty simple: As we do get further and further into this season, it is absolutely fair to be worried about Maddie. Given what she’s gone through already, how can you not be? Things may also get worse long before they ever get better.

