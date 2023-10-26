Our Flag Means Death season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the season 2 finale this week, what are the hopes when it comes to Our Flag Means Death season 3 over at Max? It goes without saying, but of course we want more of the show! It is mostly just a matter of whether or not we are going to see it happen.

First things first, let’s start by handing over some reasons for cautious optimism. For starters, executive producer David Jenkins has already said that a third season would potentially be the final one, so picking up the show again would be a chance to give everyone closure. Not only that, but we do have some evidence that the series has generated some pretty fantastic buzz online. While Max does not disclose any of its viewership publicly, this is certainly a series that has a huge audience on social media.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

Now, we should note that Max does not feel much in the way of pressure right now to make an immediate announcement, not that this should come as much of a shock to anyone out there. Remember for a moment that the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, and in general, streamers don’t feel the pressure that broadcast networks do to get new seasons on every single year.

In general, we tend to think that even if Our Flag Means Death gets renewed for a third and potentially final chapter, we are probably not going to have a chance to see it until at least 2025. In addition to this being a show that takes a while to make, Taika Waititi is also a pretty busy man in between all of his directorial efforts and production commitments.

Related – Go ahead and get some more discussion on Our Flag Means Death season 3, including what we can say right now

Do you want to see a season 3 for Our Flag Means Death coming over at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







