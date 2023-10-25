Fargo season 5 trailer teases Jon Hamm, Juno Temple exploits

This morning FX released the first official trailer for Fargo season 5, and one thing feels clear already: This may be the funniest season yet. Also, one that has its fair share of mysteries at the same exact time.

For those who have not heard as of yet, these episodes are going to be relatively contemporary in tone, as they are set in 2019. Meanwhile, Juno Temple is starring as Dot Lyon, a woman with a mysterious past who is trying to start anew as an ordinary homemaker in the midwest. Some of that same sense of humor we saw from her in Ted Lasso is going to be here once more, but we think there are plenty of dark and twisted undertones at the same exact time.

So who is Dot up against? Judging from the full trailer (watch here), one of her biggest adversaries is none other than Roy Tillman. We are talking here about someone who is an extremely popular local sheriff who seems to love himself more than anything related directly to the job. This is a chance for Jon Hamm to dive a little bit deeper into comedic territory than he has with some of his bigger recent credits, whether it be Mad Men or The Morning Show.

So will there be a big mystery here?

Given that this is Fargo, it feels like there’s a reasonably safe bet to make that this is something that we are going to see. With that, the simplest message that we can offer is to be prepared for that but, in general, be prepared for a lot of jaw-dropping moments that are cynical, twisted, and above all else entertaining. This is what the show does better than almost anyone.

Remember, the Fargo season 5 premiere is coming to FX on November 21. We will have more in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

