Invasion season 2 episode 10 (finale): That cliffhanger ending…

We knew that Invasion season 2 episode 10 was going to be the big, epic finale, and there were certainly questions that came with that. Were we actually going to get some answers?

At this point, it feels fair to say that this is one of the strangest series not only on Apple TV+, but also on all of television period. Think about it like this — we still don’t know what it is the aliens actually want! We barely even know who they are. Despite having a hefty budget, this show continues to dance around ideas without actually delivering them. Sure, we had a big portal-centric end to the season, but did we actually learn anything along the way? Was this the rare season with a cliffhanger, but also a story where not all that much actually happened? It’s a pretty strange relationship to think about.

At the end of the day, the biggest question that you have to wonder here is simply all about whether or not the producers are relying too much about the mystery and not enough about the actual action — you know, some of the real, meaty stuff that will end up driving the story at the end of the day.

Also, there were all these teases with Maya and Mitsuki … and nothing even happened there.

Is this going to be the series finale?

Well, here is the thing: There is a good chance of that, just as there is also a good chance that this cliffhanger is going to be the closest thing we actually get to moving towards some answers.

If the series DOES get another batch of episodes, the biggest piece of advice we can hand over is rather simple: Work to actually start to resolve some things. At some point, Invasion has to be about something beyond just the visual flair. There need to be a few more things that a lot of viewers out there need to cling to!

What did you think about the events of the Invasion season 2 finale?

Are you frustrated with the lack of closure that we actually got here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

