Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD after season 11, per reports

Even though there is no premiere date yet for Chicago PD season 11, there is bad news to report about the future of Tracy Spiridakos.

According to a report from Variety, the longtime series regular will be departing the NBC drama and the role of Hailey Upton after season 11. An exact episode count for this season remains to be seen and due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it is difficult to speculate about a number of different things.

One thing we will say here is that Chicago PD placed Upton the character in a really tough position following the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. Since they didn’t kill Jay off, they wrote the character’s exit in a way where he re-enlisted in the military and fell out of touch with his wife. We understand wanting to see the character alive but, at the same time, we were left to wonder whether or not it was out of character for him to act this way towards Hailey.

Now, with Upton departing, we do wonder whether or not Soffer will return to help send that character off and allowing the two of us to get some element of closure. Our hope is that we do get to see Jay and Hailey walk off into the sunset together, so long as it makes a certain amount of sense for their characters and the writing is right.

We will say that we will miss Upton when she leaves, especially since we would argue that this is some of the best acting that we’ve ever seen over the course of Tracy’s career. She did some wonderful stuff here over the past several years, and she had some really big shoes to fill given that she came on board the show following the dramatic exit of Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay.

