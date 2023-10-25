When Calls the Heart season 12: New ratings make early case

We know that production for When Calls the Heart season 11 is currently happening in British Columbia, so why not think about season 12? After all, it feels like there is a good chance that more is coming and yet, nothing is assured.

Yet, here is what we can say for the time being — the ratings for season 10 continue to be great, and we have even more evidence of that thanks to a press release that was recently shared by executive producer Brian Bird on Twitter. Overall, the tenth season drew more than 7.3 million unduplicated viewers, which is an incredible total when you consider the fact that this is a cable show in 2023, a time in which there is a smaller audience available there than in the past. More and more people, after all, are now moving over to streaming.

We should go ahead and note here that technically, Hallmark does not have to hurry along with a renewal here at all. They have a TON of time to figure all of this out, especially when you consider the fact that season 11 does not have a premiere date yet. Still, there is no indication out there that anyone is ready to move on from this show, and we honestly think there could be a few more years for the franchise.

Is there some concern that comes out of the controversy with the finale? We would say so but, at the same time, this show has endured a lot of controversies so far. We won’t make any assumptions about viewership drops until When Call the Heart is actually back on the air.

If we do get a season 12…

We would assume that the show is going to start filming those episodes in the summer. We know that there is a SAG-AFTRA waiver for season 11, and we hope that the strike is over long before season 12.

