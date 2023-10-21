When Calls the Heart season 11 filming: The latest filming update

Now that we are done with season 10 of When Calls the Heart, why not look towards season 11? After all, filming remains underway!

For those who are curious, production first kicked off on the latest batch of episodes in late July, and it has continued ever since thanks to a SAG-AFTRA waiver. We anticipate that the cast and crew is pretty much in the home stretch of the season at this point. In the past, we’ve seen filming wrap when it comes to mid-November, but it could be a tiny bit later this time around amidst the strike.

If you have felt like production has been a little more secretive this year than in the past, you are right! Also, there are some legitimate reasons for that. Take, for starters, the fact that a lot of it happened while season 10 was airing and nobody wanted to give anything away. Also, remember that while actors are permitted to film during the strike, promotion may be a different beast for those in SAG-AFTRA and it is a tricky thing to balance out for the time being. Once the strike ends and actors get paid their fair share, everything can open up again.

We have noted in the past that there is a chance that When Calls the Heart could return earlier in 2024 than it did in 2023, and we stand by that. We personally think it makes the most sense that we get it back in the spring to compensate for the lack of other original series that Hallmark is going to have right now, but that is just a personal prediction. For the time being, the only thing they have said is that the Erin Krakow drama will be back next year.

Based on some of the controversial stories at the end of season 10, we certainly think that the future will be a subject of discussion for quite some time — and we’ll have to wait and see exactly where things end up.

