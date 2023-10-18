When Calls the Heart season 10 finale ratings surge; what it means

Just in case you were wondering if some recent story-related controversy has hurt When Calls the Heart at all, we now have an answer.

The ratings have now officially come in for this past episode titled “Starry Nights,” and it turns out that this is easily the most-watched episode of the entire season — and it even performed better than some episodes that aired in season 9. In total, the Erin Krakow show generated close to 2.29 million live + same-day viewers, an increase of more than 300,000 from any other episode this season. When Calls the Heart is known for getting bigger numbers for its finales, which we think is due to a fear of missing out on a big reveal that could be spoiled online.

Are the numbers for season 10 overall still down from season 9? Absolutely, but we tend to think that there are a couple of clear reasons for that. One of them is tied to the fact that there are simply fewer viewers around in the summer / early fall than the winter; also, it was up against NFL games for a good portion of the season.

As for how all of this will translate to season 11, it depends on a couple of things: When the show premieres in the schedule on the Hallmark Channel, and also how much the fanbase is frustrated by the end of season 10. There is a natural viewer erosion that happens with most shows every season, and we do get why a lot of people are bummed who rooted for Elizabeth and Lucas.

We will continue to stay this, especially now that we know Chris McNally is sticking around — Lucas deserves to be happy, and we hope that there’s a chance to get a big story all about him finding the right person for him moving forward.

