When Calls the Heart season 11: Big story for Lucas ahead?

As we do prepare ourselves to see When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel in the new year, what stories will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, we should remind you that Lucas is still going to have a big story as we move forward here! That is not something to be concerned about at all. It has been confirmed now in many finale postmortems that Chris McNally is not departing the show, even if the romantic relationship between Lucas and Elizabeth is over.

Now that we have said all of this, there is still a huge question that we are left to wonder about here — how will Lucas still be in Hope Valley? We have a hard time thinking that When Calls the Heart is going to suddenly take place in two separate places; honestly, the whole notion of that just feels ridiculous. Instead, our feeling is that we’re going to see the writers find a way to get him back in town as much as possible, even if he actually does hold down his post as Governor.

We do have the indication that there are some big plans ahead for Lucas, and we will just say this: He deserves happiness more than anything. Back when it seemed like Nathan was going to be heartbroken amidst the Elizabeth love triangle, we wished the same thing for him — that’s why we were rooting to see him and Mei together for a while! (Now that we know what we do, we recognize more why things fizzled out there.)

Do we think that a new Lucas romance will be rushed immediately?

Probably not, but we certainly think that there is room for something more here, whether it be later on in season 11 or a season 12. Nothing is confirmed as of yet when it comes to the latter, but given the solid ratings for season 10 so far, there is plenty of reason for optimism.

