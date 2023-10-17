When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow on cliffhanger

Following the shocking end of When Calls the Heart season 10 over the weekend, there is great relief in knowing that a season 11 is coming. With that being said, we are going to be stuck waiting a while to see it. The show is deep in production at the moment on the latest batch of episodes due to a SAG-AFTRA waiver, and the hope is that it could be ready to go as early as the first half of 2024. Of course, that does not mean that this is when the show will actually be back.

Rest assured that when season 11 does premiere, the writers are not going to waste any time tackling the biggest question, which is what happens to Lucas after he gets a surprise visitor shortly after winning the election. Speaking to ET Online prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Erin Krakow confirms that you will have a chance to see more of Lucas on the show moving forward. Not only that, but there will be a lot of resolution about what happened to Lucas in the early going:

“I can say that the good news is that those questions will be answered … And pretty much right away, so we’re not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers.”

It does also seem at this point that the show is going to move in the direction of Elizabeth and Nathan being together, but Erin indicates that we’re going to be waiting a while to get all the answers there:

“The Nathan and Elizabeth journey may be a bit slower, but we will be dropping hints as much as we can.”

We certainly understand the frustration that a lot of viewers have over the way that the Lucas, Elizabeth, and Nathan story has been told, and we certainly wish that there was a better answer to share beyond just the fact that relationships are messy sometimes. We do still hope that Lucas finds a great love and gets everything that he wants, since he 100% deserves it.

