When Calls the Heart season 11: Chris McNally is returning!

If you were nervous about the return of Chris McNally to When Calls the Heart for season 11, rest assured were 100% not alone. Lucas Bouchard’s future was in question after the season 10 finale for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that he won the election for Governor and conceivably, would end up having to relocate out of Hope Valley. Then, there was also that cliffhanger that suggested that a surprising person was paying him an ominous visit in the final minutes.

While that cliffhanger could still play out in surprising ways, it does not mean that McNally is departing the show. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Lindsay Sturman had the following to say about his return:

We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for season 11. He’s a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there’s definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there, and it will all be revealed next season.

Hopefully, much of that will revealed in the premiere so we don’t have to wait all that long! As thrilled as we are to see more Lucas moving into season 11, we also hope that it comes with a lot of happiness for him. He made this big sacrifice to seek office to save the town, and in the process of that ended up losing his engagement. (There may have been other factors on Elizabeth’s end, but still.) We hope that he can find someone to be his true love and that he gets his own epic story — after all, doesn’t he deserve it?

Remember now that there may already be a lot of plans for this behind the scenes, as filming for the eleventh season has been going on for months now. From the Hallmark perspective, the only thing confirmed is that it will return in 2024.

What sort of story do you think we could see from Lucas moving into When Calls the Heart season 11?

