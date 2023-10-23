Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: EP on Alicia mystery

Following the events of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 on AMC tonight, obviously we have to wonder about Alicia. There is no way around that! Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character departed the show some time ago but tonight, Troy Otto showed up with what appears to be her prosthetic arm. He is using that, of course, as a way to claim that he has already eliminated Madison’s daughter from the world.

So, is that actually true? Let’s just go ahead and say that this is a little bit tricky to know for sure.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, executive producer Ian Goldberg made it clear that this is 100% Alicia’s arm that Troy has; however, you can’t just look at this as confirmation that the character is

Well, it’s complicated because he does have her arm. That’s definitely Alicia’s arm. At the same time, Troy has not always proven himself to be the most trustworthy character, so we’ll have to see in these final few episodes what the truth is of what happened. But we will be exploring that further, and we will be answering exactly how he got that arm.

For us personally, we are choosing to believe that Alicia is still out there — it is certainly possible that she found a way to replace that arm at some point! While it remains unclear if Debnam-Carey is going to return over the final episodes, the last thing that we think here is that the writers are going to kill the character off-screen. If nothing else, shouldn’t they want to ensure that they keep people guessing for a good while longer?

Given that there aren’t too many original cast members left, it is personally our hope that we do get a chance to see an Alicia, Madison reunion in the finale. Until we see proof that Alicia is gone, hope springs eternal.

What do you think happened to Alicia on Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

