Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 5 preview

Tomorrow night on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 5. Want to know some more?

Well, at this point the lineup of celebrities has been whittled down somewhat to the more serious contenders. We’re not shocked at some of the people who are left. You have multiple pro athletes, plus someone in JoJo Siwa who has spent the majority of her life dancing in some form. The former Bachelor stars are known for being physically fit; yet, some of the most difficult challenges are ahead moving forward.

Below, you can see the full Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more information:

The remaining recruits are taken to the top of a mountain range to face the most demanding exercise of selection so far: using a single rope to commando cliff crawl across a deadly ravine. The Directing Staff turn up the pressure as the challenges of selection start to wear down the group in the all-new “Pressure” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Monday, October 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-205) (TV-14 L, V)

Now, here is something else we have to wonder right now

Is the show’s viewership right now leaving something to be desired? It is down close to 20% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1, and that is considering the fact that it is airing at a time when there is not that much in the way of competition out there other than some other reality TV. We do still think that there is something more this format needs in order for it to truly pop, and we say that knowing that they at least do a reasonable job when it comes to casting some familiar faces here.

Now, let us just cross our fingers and hope that there is some sort of buzz-worthy moment ahead — a show like this could benefit from it!

