Billions season 7 episode 12: An extended series finale?

If you are excited already to see Billions season 7 episode 12, it is hard to blame you. We are talking about the series finale here! There are a ton of big stories that are finally coming to a head, with the biggest one being the opportunity to see an epic showdown with Chuck, Prince, and Axe at the center of it.

Given the high stakes that exist entering this particular episode, it makes at least some sense to wonder if we are going to get a story that is longer than an hour. After all, so many cable / premium-cable dramas tend to go past that with their final episode.

So, is that something that we are going to see here? Well, the simple answer seems to be no, at least for the time being.

According to a report from TV Guide, the Billions series finale is currently set to run for just one hour. That could always change, but we tend to think, at least for now, that this makes sense. While we’d love a longer finale, we don’t think the writers would do that solely for the sake of doing it. Instead, they would most likely just stretch things out longer in the event that it felt more natural to do that.

As for what the main story is going to be here…

Doesn’t that feel pretty easy to understand at this point? We are going to see Chuck, Axe, and Prince square off one final time, with the top priority revolving around whether or not Prince’s Presidential aspirations are about to hit the skids. We know that he has figured out some ways to avoid being thwarted so far; will he be able to continue that trend? Only time can tell!

