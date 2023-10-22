Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 3: An arrest imminent?

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 3? Let’s just say this: The PBS drama is wasting no time! There is going to be a lot of drama coming, and we just hope that you are prepared for what could be transpiring and soon.

The title for this particular installment is “Comings Together.” Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

Cecil becomes embroiled with local gangsters and Betty’s battle with the workmen boils over. With Nish on the run, being hunted by Danioni, Bella and Lucian must help him avoid arrest. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.

Obviously, the story related to Nish could be front and center for almost everything at this point, and we would not be shocked if there are a few more surprise twists and turns ahead. We do think that with a show like this, there are effectively two different goals that are happening at the same time: Transporting you to a different world, but then also slowly building up stakes. We don’t think that we are going to see anything suddenly resolved by the time this story wraps up, largely because that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense when you consider how much is left.

Well, how much is left?

There are six episodes in total for Hotel Portofino season 2, and that really allows the show to fall mostly in line with what you would expect in general from a show like this. British dramas do not traditionally run for some extended period of time and instead, they tend to give you a consistent story full of drama that allows you to have a defined beginning, middle, and end. From our vantage point, there is no real reason to do anything different here.

