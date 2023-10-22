Survivor 45 episode 5: Is Emily in the best spot now?

A few weeks ago, the idea of Emily being in a power position on Survivor 45 at this point felt utterly unfathomable. She was on the outs of Lulu and had an utterly terrible social game.

Since that time, though, she has very much been on a road to redemption. She build an alliance with Kaleb, made amends for some of her past behavior, and also now finds herself on a post-swap Belo tribe where she can be right in the middle. There are two directions that she can go but for now, she feels fine to be situated alongside Austin and Drew.

So crazy as it may seem, is there a legitimate chance that Emily is in a better spot than either of those guys, or almost anyone else? The case is simple. She can use Drew and Austin for information, but she’ll also realize along the way how close they are. We don’t think that she would ever go with them to the final two. Meanwhile, she’ll be underestimated because of her and Kaleb being the only two members of Lulu left.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

We’d still rather be Austin right now, mostly because he has an idol and with that, plenty of options. He can also probably frame it that Drew is the bigger strategic threat than him and he can hide behind that for a little while longer.

It’s also hard to say that Emily is in a prime position due solely to how she acted towards Bruce at the start of the game. There are probably some people out there who feel like she is a jerk or, at the very least, completely unaware of how she comes across. We are curious to see what happens in the event she makes the merge.

