Survivor 45 episode 5 preview: Is Jake getting evacuated?

As we prepare to see Survivor 45 episode 5 on CBS next week, one thing feels very much clear at the moment: The game could change again!

Are we going to get another tribe swap? Well, we wouldn’t count on that. Instead, there is a chance here for the show to play around with these new, post-swap dynamics. we know that there is some interesting stuff going on right now. On Lulu, for example, Kaleb has seemed to forge some bonds already with a lot of people, and he does have options on both the Bruce and Katurah side. Meanwhile, on the Belo tribe Emily seems to be siding with Drew and Austin — and that could allow them to dominate for at least the immediate future.

Above all else now, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We’re pretty concerned for Jake over at the new Lulu tribe. In the promo for what lies ahead, you can see him collapsing back at camp. This is the second time that we’ve seen him have a situation like this on the show, and we have to think that at a certain point, producers may step in. We’re sure that medical checked on him after the first time and if he’s okay to continue, he’s okay. However, the fear is that this happens during a challenge or something else strenuous.

The biggest reason that we’re worried for Jake, beyond just his health, is that he seems to be eager to play the game. We’re always rooting for players like this!

As for what else is ahead…

Let’s just say that a big part of the story at the moment may be the revenge of Sifu, who has realized that he was in big danger on this past Tribal Council. What will he do about that?

