Survivor 45 episode 4: Did Sean Edwards quit the game?

Tonight on Survivor 45 episode 4, we had ourselves a tribe swap and because of that, a brand-new game after three weeks! The Lulu three all went to different tribes and with that, Kaleb, Emily, and Sean all had a new lease on life.

Now, the sad thing about this is that the swap ensured that one of them would be going to Tribal Council again no matter what, wondering all of a sudden if they are actually cursed after everything that they have been a part of over the years.

At the immunity challenge, we had a chance to learn that the “cursed” person was none other than Sean, as Reba won their first challenge of the season. We realized pretty early on that he could be in trouble here, mostly due to the fact that there are a lot of people within this group who do still seem to be very-much invested in the idea of working together. However, then there was J. Maya, who wanted to use Sean in order to get rid of Sifu. It seemed like she was able to get Dee on board to a certain extent, but at the same time Julie wasn’t so into the plan.

So what happened when we get to Tribal Council?

It was clear from the moment that people arrived in Tribal Council that we were going to be seeing either Sean or Sifu leave the game. Sean delivered a big emotional story about where he came from, and also how his true adventure back home was with his husband Matt.

This is where we got the true shock of all shocks tonight, as Sean volunteered to leave the game. Is this a quit? Well, he asked them to write his name down. We didn’t see this coming since it was so completely out of the blue for him. He didn’t have to do this!

Yet, did the tribe honor his request? Yes, and he was voted out.

