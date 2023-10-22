Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel, 10/22?

Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel? We certainly think there is a lot of story still to be told here!

Do we really need to take too much time addressing all of the stories from the end of this past episode? Well, let’s just note this — at the end of “Starry Nights,” there was some good news in the form of Lucas winning the election for governor. However, at the same time he and Elizabeth are no longer together, and there was that cliffhanger when it comes to him being greeted by a surprise visitor. Then, you have the possibility of Elizabeth and Nathan restarting a relationship, and then also whether or not we are actually going to see Abigail appear on-screen after Henry’s big decision to see her.

Now, we do come to the unfortunate part of the episode — reminding everyone that unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for several months here. Last week was the season 10 finale, so we’ve known for a while that there was going to be some sort of break here.

The silver lining that we can share, at least for the time being, is that production for the next batch of episodes is currently underway. Our hope is that at some point between the end of the winter and the summer of next year, season 11 could premiere. There may be a need for Hallmark to air this season earlier than when we saw season 10, given that not all of their other long-form shows have been able to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

(For those unaware, When Calls the Heart has a waiver from the actors’ union to continue production in Canada, and it was not delayed all that much.)

