Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Is January in doubt?

Is there a chance that we could see Fire Country season 2 premiere at some point over the course of January? We don’t think it would be a huge surprise to anyone if we were to say we want more of the show, and soon.

However, simultaneously we are also aware that this is a high-variance situation and there are a lot of different things in the air. Some of these, depending on what happens over the next couple of weeks, could help to determine whether or not the show returns in January, February, or even March.

Let’s start off here with the following reminder that the WGA strike is over and as of right now, the writers are already back working on the next batch of episodes. The goal is to make the premiere as action-packed as possible and it really should be when you consider the big sacrifice that Bode made back in the season 1 finale. The challenge for said writers is, of course, telling these stories without even knowing when the parties involved will be back in order to shoot them.

At the moment, let’s just put things like this: Fire Country, like so many other shows, is in the midst of a waiting game while the SAG-AFTRA strike gets resolved. Over the past week and a half, we were starting to think that January was in greater doubt, but reports have now come out that early next week, the actors’ union will be meeting again with the AMPTP in order to better assess the future. If there is a positive end to some of these discussions, we could see production start at some point next month.

If that happens … well, that’s when you can start feeling a little more hopeful about a January start.

Related – Be sure to get some other news related to Fire Country right now, including more from the writers

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 2 over at CBS?

When do you think we will actually see it? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







