Gen V season 1 episode 6: A Taylor Lautner surprise

Over the course of Gen V season 1 episode 6, we had a chance to see a super-memorable cameo from Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Was it funny? Absolutely, and we are also finding out a rather interesting surprise after the fact. As it turns out, he was not actually meant to be the person appearing in the scene as Cate’s childhood crush.

So, who was? Well, the title gives it away — we’re talking here about Taylor Lautner, someone well-known for Twilight and for being a teen idol for a generation of young people.

Speaking to TV Guide, executive producer Michele Fazekas notes that the original idea came from The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who originally developed the spin-off:

“The initial pitch was, we’re in Cate’s mind, and we want to see something from her when she was a kid — and it’s Taylor Lautner … [The characters] are like, ‘Taylor Lautner, what are you doing here?'”

So why didn’t it happen? Well, apparently Lautner declined the offer, which in some ways we can understand due to the sheer nature of the dialogue he’d have to say — provided it was somewhat similar to what Solider Boy ended up saying. Fazekas notes that Ackles ended up shooting his appearance over the course of the day, and went through a lot of work even to make sure he was available for the gig. We tend to think that a lot of this is tied to his longstanding relationship with Kripke, who he worked with on Supernatural for a number of years. (In the present-day of the greater The Boys universe, Soldier Boy is frozen — but he could end up returning at some point.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

