The Boys season 4 spoilers: Is Homelander’s demise incoming?

As we get closer to The Boys season 4, is there actually room now to discuss the end of Homelander? On the surface, the idea feels crazy — then, you take a moment to think about what is going on over on the spin-off Gen V. For the first time, it does legitimately feel like we are seeing a storyline over there that could lead to the leader of the Seven eventually meeting his downfall.

So how exactly is all of this coming about? Well, we should note that a good bit of it is tied to one not-so-simple thing: The illness that is being developed over at the secret Woods facility.

If you are not watching the spin-off at present, here is what we are currently seeing: Dean Shetty is secretly working on a potentially devastating disease that would radically alter the entire landscape of the show. Here is how it would work — it would potentially target only superheroes if it works, and while the precise endgame remains unclear, it is rather easy to assume that she would like to level the metaphorical playing field here and, if possible, get some Supes out of commission. This would mean targeting someone like Homelander, who is more dangerous than just about anyone.

We have a hard time thinking, at least for now, that this story is going to be tied up in Gen V, especially thanks to all the stories that we’ve heard so far about it connecting to season 4 in some particularly big ways. Is it possible that rather than being used to kill Homelander, this could also be used to kill almost everyone else? Sure. Almost everything is on the table, but this could be the great equalizer in the entire world of the Seven and beyond.

For now, we would assume that The Boys season 4 will premiere on 2024. We will have news if that changes at any point.

