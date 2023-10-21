Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10: First finale details

Next month Starz will be giving you a chance to bear witness to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 — otherwise known as the all-important finale. This is a story that should define everything that Tommy Egan has been working towards for the vast majority of the season.

What is he interested in above all else? From the start of the spin-off, that has been pretty clear: A substantial piece of the Chicago drug game. Along the way, though, there have still been a multitude of other questions, including how far he would be willing to go in order to get that. A lot of these stories have been amplified further by the fact that he now has more to lose, whether it be JP, the rest of his family, or his relationship with Mireya. He knows that bad things have happened to those he gets close to and yet, Tommy still has that desire for love, the same as many other people within this world.

So what sort of specifics can we offer about this finale right now? Well, the title is “Power Powder Respect.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below has some other info all about what lies ahead:

Tommy must decide how much he is willing to sacrifice in pursuit of revenge and his long game to take over the Chicago drug game.

We do think that this synopsis is fairly generic for a reason — nobody wants to give anything away! It is certainly possible that more characters could die, especially when you think about the Flynn family. After all, doesn’t Tommy have a motive to take out both Claudia and Vic at this point? Both have wronged him in some entirely different ways.

