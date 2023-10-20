Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? An October 20 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are still curious over the future of the show, we are right there with you!

So, where can we start for the time being? Well, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — once again, the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama remains on this long and rather frustrating hiatus. We would love to be on the other side of it sooner rather than later, but there aren’t still any specifics as to when that will be! All we can really do, at least for now, is cross our fingers and hope for a resolution on the SAG-AFTRA strike soon. Actors deserve a fair deal but for the time being, we do remain in this unfortunate situation where there are no active conversations. The only thing that we can do, at least for the time being, is hope that we are in a state where this changes fairly soon.

We have been hoping for the past little while that there is a path open to Blue Bloods returning in January but the further we get into October, the more and more that comes in doubt. February could become more realistic, and our hopes for a 13-episode season could turn into something between 10-12.

In the interim, we realize that CBS is going to air repeats of the show as a part of their ongoing fan-selected event. This week, the installment we are getting is seemingly “Happy Endings,” an installment from season 11 that featured Baker with a pretty important spotlight. She is one of the show’s most-popular supporting characters, so we can’t say we are shocked to her featured.

Want to learn more? Then take a look at the synopsis:

Business becomes personal for Frank and his team when Baker is assaulted; Erin asks her ex-husband to represent a defendant she’s prosecuting; Eddie wonders if she’s being too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

