Lessons in Chemistry episode 4 spoilers: New opportunities

Another story is coming soon to Apple TV+, and we are happy to get more into it!

So what can we say about it now? Well, “Primitive Instinct” is the title, and the primary objective here seems to be continuing to find some unique ways to test Brie Larson’s character of Elizabeth — albeit in some natural ways that fit the story. The objective here for the producers (including Larson, who is an EP) is finding a way to balance out adapting the source material to also creating a story that feels authentic and exciting for a TV-only audience. Sure, this is far from the first series to face such an obstacle, but it never is easy, especially when you consider the time period and also all of the individual challenges put before someone like Elizabeth.

For more, be sure to check out the full Lessons in Chemistry episode 4 synopsis below:

Struggling with the hardships of motherhood, Elizabeth finds herself pulled in a new direction when faced with an opportunity.

One other really important thing to note

For this series in particular, things have to ultimately move rather quickly. After all, remember here that we are talking about an eight-episode story with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. This was designed from the start to be a limited series, so we certainly do not think that there is going to be a ton of stuff left on the table. Instead, just be prepared to sink your teeth into some really juicy and difficult material — and also for Larson to show off a really different side of herself. It is certainly still interesting that this is happening at around the same time that The Marvels is coming out and yet, Brie cannot promote much during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

