Survivor 45 episode 5 spoilers: Can the show regain its footing?

We don’t like to be all that hyperbolic in a lot of these articles, but we should go ahead and ask the following — is Survivor 45 losing its steam? Are longtime fans getting frustrated with this season?

At this point, it does absolutely seem as though there is one primary issue going on with this season, and it has a lot to do with the lack of effort from many people to win. Both Hannah and Sean have already quit, and Brandon struggled so much in challenges that he wasn’t an asset at all to the tribe. Some of this is on casting, but not all of it — it can be tough sometimes to predict how players will react to being out there! We don’t think it is an age or immaturity thing, though, as both Hannah and Sean are in their thirties and have plenty of life experiences.

Moving forward, it does appear as though the players are going to face plenty of additional struggles, but this doesn’t mean that anyone is about to quit here, either. To get some more discussion about where things stand, check out the Survivor 45 episode 5 synopsis below:

“I Don’t Want to Be the Worm” – Castaways have empty bellies and start dreaming of their favorite foods from home as running on empty begins to take its toll. Then, one castaway from each tribe will go on a journey and must decide between sustenance or a potential advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 25 , (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Honestly, we do think that beyond this season, we’re going to revert back to where we were after Survivor: Nicaragua, where there was a real fear of quitting due to public backlash. This is something that does tend to recycle itself here and there.

