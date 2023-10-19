Quantum Leap season 2: Is Hannah a time traveler?

Coming off of tonight’s new Quantum Leap season 2 episode, we were able to see a really interesting new character enter the mix in Eliza Taylor’s Hannah. However, there are still a lot of questions that are understandably out there about who she is and what she brings to the table.

Or, to be specific, let’s go ahead and wonder this, as well: Is Hannah actually a time-traveler? This is something that would make at least a little bit of sense, given that Eliza Taylor is a series regular and with that, we are going to be seeing her around for a good while.

Well, here is what we can say about the character — she may be many things, but she will not be moving around through time. Speaking on this subject to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Martin Gero had to say on the subject:

“I think you get to see a different dimension of [Eliza] than her character on The 100 … She is phenomenal, but she is not a time traveler.”

So who is she then? Well, for the time being we are sticking with our theory that this character is someone who will actually appear in a few different time periods or, at the very least, impact the future significantly. We already saw Ben develop some sort of bond with her.

So when will we see her again?

That’s a big question, but we do also think that she could turn up here and there even in the event that she doesn’t interact with Ben. Think in terms of magazine covers or on television — but that’s at least provided that she actually is precisely what we think she could be, and that some of our theories that we have on the subject are actually correct. That is hard to figure out for at least the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap, including a look at what is ahead

What do you think we are going to see from Hannah moving into Quantum Leap season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







