The Challenge USA season 2 finale trailer: The battle for the title

As we prepare to see The Challenge USA season 2 finale on CBS tomorrow night, why not take a longer look at what lies ahead?

Going into this big episode, we know that there are some big-time contenders left in the game. For the guys, you have Bananas, Cory, and Fessy, who all have a great deal of experience in this competition already. Meanwhile, on the women’s side you have Desi (who made the final last season), plus also a recent champion on Tori plus Michaela and Chanelle. There are a lot of really strong contenders here, but only two people will seemingly walk out as champions — pending some last-second twist.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

While the network is of course not giving away everything as of yet, you can at least head over to the link here to get a decent sneak preview for what you are going to see! This is looking as though it will be a really action-packed installment with a good many more trials and tribulations than ever before. While there may be some moments of strategy here and there, endurance is really the most important thing. By the end of this grueling series of tasks, you are going to be both physically and mentally exhausted.

More than anything else, we just want this season to have an exciting end of the final and not a repeat of anything that we saw on the series last year. Why in the world would we want another disaster like that? It really does not feel as though there is any advantage at all to seeing more people quit as a viewer!

Who is the favorite?

Well, we do tend to think that Bananas and Tori have history on their side, but Chris has been a pretty dominant competitor all season. Meanwhile, remember that Desi as well could have done a really good job last season had Enzo not quit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge USA, including more on the finale

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







